Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

In related news, CEO Paul L. Howes purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NR opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.83. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $142.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.10 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR).

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.