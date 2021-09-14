Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,226 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of AdvanSix worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASIX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 829.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 98.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

ASIX stock opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.82.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.80 million. Equities analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

