Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,500 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 457.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 50.50%.

JHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

