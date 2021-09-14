Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth about $2,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $82.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,063.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $2,340,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,463 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,829. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

