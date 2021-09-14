VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the August 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CDC traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $65.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,475. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $67.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average of $64.52.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
