VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the August 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CDC traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $65.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,475. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $67.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average of $64.52.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.