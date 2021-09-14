Vinod Lala Sells 43,109 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,337,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,493. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -155.30, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. Equities analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,597,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,582,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,380,000 after purchasing an additional 979,127 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

