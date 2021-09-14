Vinod Lala Sells 43,109 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of VG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,337,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,493. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -155.30, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36.
Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. Equities analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,597,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,582,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,380,000 after purchasing an additional 979,127 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vonage Company Profile
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.