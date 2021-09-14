Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Chairman Purchases $85,500.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 8,060,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,834,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $41.52. The firm has a market cap of $686.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.90 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.75 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 18.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 316,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 48,751 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 573,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,453,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 99,685.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,994,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VITL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

