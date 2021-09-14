Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Chairman Purchases $85,500.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 8,060,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,834,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 12th, Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00.
NASDAQ:VITL opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $41.52. The firm has a market cap of $686.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.90 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 18.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 316,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 48,751 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 573,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,453,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 99,685.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,994,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on VITL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
