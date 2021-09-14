VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.310-$-0.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.40 million-$40.40 million.

Shares of VivoPower International stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. VivoPower International has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $70.74 million, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 4.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VivoPower International stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of VivoPower International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

VivoPower International Plc engages in the development, procurement, and construction of small and medium scale solar and selected solar asset ownership and maintenance. It operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Solar Development, and Corporate Office. The Critical Power Services segment focuses on the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems.

