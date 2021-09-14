Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The solar energy provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Volt Information Sciences had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

VOLT opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $90.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.47. Volt Information Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Volt Information Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing and International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

