Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.36

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €57.36 ($67.48) and traded as low as €52.46 ($61.72). Vonovia shares last traded at €52.60 ($61.88), with a volume of 1,132,205 shares changing hands.

VNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €64.84 ($76.28).

The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

