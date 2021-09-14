Vulcan Forged PYR Trading Down 9% This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $62.30 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for about $3.28 or 0.00006974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00064157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00143169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.08 or 0.00843459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00043912 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,977,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

