WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WalkMe Ltd. is a provider of digital adoption solutions. WalkMe Ltd. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WKME. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WalkMe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.29.

WKME opened at $29.30 on Friday. WalkMe has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. Analysts expect that WalkMe will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,414,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,195,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,834,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth $1,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

