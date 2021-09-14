Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Short Interest Update

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 1,433.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Shares of WRTBY remained flat at $$2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $3.21.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0473 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

