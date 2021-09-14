Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Waterstone Mortgage Corp. is committed to providing customers with exceptional customer service. By providing clients with sound, expert advice as to the many different loan programs and options available, we hope to take some of the mystery out of mortgage financing. For most people, a mortgage loan is the largest financial transaction they will ever make. Waterstone’s expert loan consultants are able to walk you through the mortgage process and put your mind at ease during the application and approval process. “

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The company has a market cap of $504.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.60 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 33.9% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 76.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the first quarter worth $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 71,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 57.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

