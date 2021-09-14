Wealthquest Corp Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Wealthquest Corp decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 123.9% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 172,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 95,455 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 666,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,414,000 after buying an additional 27,686 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 204,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,941. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66.

