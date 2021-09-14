Wealthquest Corp Has $830,000 Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp owned about 0.30% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 132,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

Shares of TFLO stock remained flat at $$50.28 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 75,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,924. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $50.31.

