Wealthquest Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $40,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,768. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $94.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.45 and a 200 day moving average of $113.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

