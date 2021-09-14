Wealthquest Corp Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,726 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,150 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,799,000 after purchasing an additional 815,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,644,000 after purchasing an additional 575,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $45.98. 1,288,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,571,598. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $188.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

