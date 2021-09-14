Wealthquest Corp Reduces Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wealthquest Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.27. 223,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,428,722. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

