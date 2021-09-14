Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Boosted by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.2% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

