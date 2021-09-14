Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Buy Rating for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FANG. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.52.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day moving average is $80.28. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,468 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $134,494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $589,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 165.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,588 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 71,991 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $967,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

