Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) PT Lowered to C$72.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WPM. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$70.00.

TSE WPM opened at C$56.20 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$44.09 and a twelve month high of C$72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.49. The stock has a market cap of C$25.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.87.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$405.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$399.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

