Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) versus Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Head to Head Review

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) and Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

This table compares Willamette Valley Vineyards and Vintage Wine Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willamette Valley Vineyards 10.65% 9.70% 4.08% Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Willamette Valley Vineyards and Vintage Wine Estates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willamette Valley Vineyards $27.32 million 2.31 $3.39 million N/A N/A Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

Willamette Valley Vineyards has higher revenue and earnings than Vintage Wine Estates.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.0% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Willamette Valley Vineyards and Vintage Wine Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willamette Valley Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vintage Wine Estates has a consensus target price of 15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.20%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than Willamette Valley Vineyards.

Summary

Willamette Valley Vineyards beats Vintage Wine Estates on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W. Bernau in 1983 and is headquartered in Turner, OR.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.