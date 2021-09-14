Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,877,000 after purchasing an additional 95,609 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,061,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,149,000 after acquiring an additional 142,168 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,347,000 after acquiring an additional 329,836 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,200,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,711,000 after acquiring an additional 53,458 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLTW traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,455,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.15. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

