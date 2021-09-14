Wing Finance (WING) Trading Up 5.9% This Week

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $21.68 or 0.00046045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $42.18 million and $17.67 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00078070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00121236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00176141 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,052.63 or 0.99948846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.60 or 0.07151306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.41 or 0.00865423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002858 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,070,809 coins and its circulating supply is 1,945,809 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

