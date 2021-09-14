Winslow Asset Management Inc. Acquires 190 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for approximately 3.4% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $18,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,824,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 107,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.80. 28,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,697. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.30 and its 200 day moving average is $180.25. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.44 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.