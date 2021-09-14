Winslow Asset Management Inc. Acquires 36,467 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1,727.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,467 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 399.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after buying an additional 1,112,914 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after buying an additional 883,128 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,715,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.73. The stock had a trading volume of 71,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.49. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

