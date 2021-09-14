Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $7.03 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 43.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STE stock traded up $4.54 on Tuesday, hitting $214.74. 18,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,390. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a one year low of $163.58 and a one year high of $226.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.88.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens upped their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

