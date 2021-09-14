Winslow Asset Management Inc. Invests $236,000 in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,751,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,995,000 after buying an additional 1,218,800 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $31,660,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,002.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 538,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after purchasing an additional 489,780 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,123,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,882,000 after acquiring an additional 306,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.83. 11,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,926. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

