WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 29,323 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,976,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,798,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,023,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,747 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

