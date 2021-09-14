WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 15,391 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,391 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in CMS Energy by 722.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in CMS Energy by 342.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.65. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

