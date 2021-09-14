WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $5,532,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OHI opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $62,479 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

