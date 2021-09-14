WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.10% of Kforce worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 36.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 26.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 33.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.69%.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

