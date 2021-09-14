WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,153 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IHRT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 2,122.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,327,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,244,000 after buying an additional 2,222,786 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 368.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,655,000 after buying an additional 2,151,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,582 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 75.5% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IHRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

