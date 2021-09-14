Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) Short Interest Update

Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the August 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Wolverine Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Wolverine Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Wolverine Technologies Company Profile

Wolverine Technologies Corp. is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals. It focuses on the exploration and development of base and precious metal properties. The firm holds interest in the Cache River property, which is located in the west of Goose Bay, Labrador.

