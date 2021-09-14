Workiva (NYSE:WK) Hits New 12-Month High at $150.15

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $150.15 and last traded at $150.07, with a volume of 4241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WK. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

Get Workiva alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -204.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,874,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $38,316,931.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $2,837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,753,066.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 795,672 shares of company stock worth $100,669,538. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 47.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Workiva by 20.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 414,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,616,000 after acquiring an additional 70,422 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 78.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Workiva by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 32.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 516,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,573,000 after purchasing an additional 126,387 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Company Profile (NYSE:WK)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.