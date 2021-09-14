World Fuel Services Co. (INT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

World Fuel Services has raised its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. World Fuel Services has a payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect World Fuel Services to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

NYSE:INT opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. World Fuel Services has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in World Fuel Services stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of World Fuel Services worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.