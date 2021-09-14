Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 365.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $794,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,579 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,995 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $103.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.02. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.14) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

