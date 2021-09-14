XML Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Airbnb by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp raised its holdings in Airbnb by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Airbnb by 569.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $17,123,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,214,569 shares of company stock valued at $323,657,254. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABNB opened at $160.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.73.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

