XML Financial LLC Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,064,000 after purchasing an additional 41,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 110,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

IBM opened at $138.15 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

