XML Financial LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

XML Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000.

VTI stock opened at $230.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $234.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.44 and a 200-day moving average of $219.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

