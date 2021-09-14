XML Financial LLC Invests $207,000 in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,691 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 2,342.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.67.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $103.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.62 and its 200 day moving average is $119.02. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.