XML Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 6,350 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 103,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,021,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,897,000 after purchasing an additional 50,306 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 189,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $710,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADM stock opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $69.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.03.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

