Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Xylem reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,258 shares of company stock valued at $11,596,984 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,762,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,541,000 after purchasing an additional 477,666 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after purchasing an additional 477,047 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,012,000 after purchasing an additional 449,886 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Xylem by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after acquiring an additional 407,211 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL stock opened at $132.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Xylem has a one year low of $80.95 and a one year high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

