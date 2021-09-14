YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO) Director Buys C$16,835.00 in Stock

YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO) Director Anthony G. Miller bought 91,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,472,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$457,332.77.

Anthony G. Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Anthony G. Miller bought 1,500 shares of YANGAROO stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$345.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Anthony G. Miller acquired 5,000 shares of YANGAROO stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,100.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Anthony G. Miller acquired 4,000 shares of YANGAROO stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$880.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Anthony G. Miller acquired 10,000 shares of YANGAROO stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,225.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Anthony G. Miller acquired 500 shares of YANGAROO stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$112.50.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Anthony G. Miller acquired 500 shares of YANGAROO stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$115.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Anthony G. Miller bought 5,000 shares of YANGAROO stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,150.00.

On Monday, July 5th, Anthony G. Miller bought 8,500 shares of YANGAROO stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,955.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Anthony G. Miller bought 1,000 shares of YANGAROO stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$225.00.

CVE YOO opened at C$0.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21. YANGAROO Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.10 million and a PE ratio of 40.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.56.

YANGAROO Inc, a software company, provides work-flow management solutions for the media industry in Canada and the United States. The company offers Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) platform, an end-to-end technology solution that provides an integrated workflow based digital distribution and data management solutions.

