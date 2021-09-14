Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the August 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ZGYH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. 7,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,128. Yunhong International has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Yunhong International by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 70,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 36,069 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yunhong International by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 111,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yunhong International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Yunhong International by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 105,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 74,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Yunhong International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

