Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.36. Envista reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $513,280. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after purchasing an additional 378,540 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 74.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 4.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter.

Envista stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.33.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

