Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. Materion reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

MTRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

NYSE:MTRN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.92. 547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,733. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.44. Materion has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Materion by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,074,000 after purchasing an additional 124,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Materion by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,640,000 after purchasing an additional 49,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Materion by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,766,000 after buying an additional 66,092 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Materion by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 551,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after buying an additional 235,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Materion by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

