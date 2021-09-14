Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.29 Million

Equities analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) will report sales of $6.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.10 million to $7.49 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance posted sales of $4.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $25.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $29.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $26.57 million, with estimates ranging from $23.10 million to $30.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 103.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NREF. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Sunday, August 15th.

Shares of NREF opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1,072.05, a quick ratio of 1,072.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 123.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 24.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 30,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 5.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

