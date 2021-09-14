Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Brokerages expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

SSNC opened at $72.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average of $72.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.55. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $58.39 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

